Dr. Azizaldin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arezou Azizaldin, OD
Overview
Dr. Arezou Azizaldin, OD is an Optometrist in Ashburn, VA.
Dr. Azizaldin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Myeyedr44727 Brimfield Dr, Ashburn, VA 20147 Directions (571) 385-4600
-
2
My Eye Dr.617 Potomac Station Dr NE Ste A, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 669-4646
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Azizaldin?
Dr. Aziz is a fantastic doctor. She listens carefully to the chief complaint, asks relevant questions, and provides appropriate treatment in a timely manner. Very professional and compassionate. Highly recommend her.
About Dr. Arezou Azizaldin, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1225550742
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azizaldin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azizaldin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azizaldin works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Azizaldin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azizaldin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azizaldin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azizaldin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.