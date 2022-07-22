Ardis Gregory has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Ardis Gregory, LPC
Overview
Ardis Gregory, LPC is a Counselor in Roanoke, VA.
Locations
- 1 422 Elm Ave Sw, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 344-4600
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Ardis has been a life changer for me. I had given many other Couseling services a chance, but it all seemed like a robotic system (personally) After a few professionals recommended Ardis to me, I made an appointment with her & immediately I knew that she was different from the others prior. Very reasonable, understanding, and truly cares about helping people.
About Ardis Gregory, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
