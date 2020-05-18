See All Psychologists in Newtown, PA
Overview

Dr. Arathi Rao, PHD is a Psychologist in Newtown, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Rao works at EmpoweredMind.com in Newtown, PA with other offices in Southampton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Village At Newtown Medical Center
    11 Friends Ln, Newtown, PA 18940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 364-3722
  2. 2
    Center for Human Performance
    688 Knowles Ave Apt C, Southampton, PA 18966 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 364-3722

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Behavior Modification
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Behavior Modification
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services

Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Arathi Rao, PHD

    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1982755062
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arathi Rao, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rao has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

