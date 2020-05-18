Dr. Arathi Rao, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arathi Rao, PHD
Overview
Dr. Arathi Rao, PHD is a Psychologist in Newtown, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Rao works at
Locations
Village At Newtown Medical Center11 Friends Ln, Newtown, PA 18940 Directions (215) 364-3722
Center for Human Performance688 Knowles Ave Apt C, Southampton, PA 18966 Directions (215) 364-3722
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rao was very helpful to me when I lost my sister.
About Dr. Arathi Rao, PHD
- Psychology
- English, Hindi
- 1982755062
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rao has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rao accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
