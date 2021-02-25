Dr. Flores has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Araceli Flores, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Araceli Flores, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Austin, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 211 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78701 Directions (800) 370-3651
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Flores?
I always look forward to our visits. I’ve been to other therapists but feel that Dr. Flores truly hears and understands me. She guides me to reflect and offers so much encouragement and advice. She always closes out sessions with a variety of practices to protect and maintain my mental health so that I can apply what’s most effective for me. I can’t recommend her enough!
About Dr. Araceli Flores, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1477865400
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flores accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flores has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flores.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flores, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flores appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.