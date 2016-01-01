See All Chiropractors in Vienna, VA
Ara Avedisian, CH

Chiropractic
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Ara Avedisian, CH is a Chiropractor in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Marietta, Ga.

Ara Avedisian works at Metropolitan Chiropractic Center in Vienna, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Metropolitan Chiropractic Center
    360 Maple Ave W Ste B, Vienna, VA 22180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 242-1415

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acupuncture
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Acupuncture
Arthritis
Back Disorders

Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Manipulation Adjustment of Back and Neck Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myofascial Release Therapy Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Therapeutic Massage Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Ara Avedisian, CH

    • Chiropractic
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Life University / Marietta, Ga
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ara Avedisian, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ara Avedisian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ara Avedisian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Ara Avedisian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ara Avedisian works at Metropolitan Chiropractic Center in Vienna, VA. View the full address on Ara Avedisian’s profile.

    Ara Avedisian speaks Arabic, Arabic, Armenian, French and Spanish.

    3 patients have reviewed Ara Avedisian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ara Avedisian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ara Avedisian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ara Avedisian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

