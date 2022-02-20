See All Nurse Practitioners in Houston, TX
Aprille Marquez, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview

Aprille Marquez, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. 

Aprille Marquez works at Memorial Hermann Medical Group in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Hermann
    915 Gessner Rd Ste 100, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 242-7777
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 20, 2022
    I have had Aprille Marquez as a primary physician for 3 years. She awesome and caring, she explains things well and is supportive of your health concerns. She partners with you on care and ways to improve your health.
    Jenny — Feb 20, 2022
    About Aprille Marquez, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528228491
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

