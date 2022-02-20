Aprille Marquez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Aprille Marquez, NP
Offers telehealth
Aprille Marquez, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX.
Aprille Marquez works at
Memorial Hermann915 Gessner Rd Ste 100, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 242-7777
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I have had Aprille Marquez as a primary physician for 3 years. She awesome and caring, she explains things well and is supportive of your health concerns. She partners with you on care and ways to improve your health.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1528228491
Aprille Marquez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Aprille Marquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Aprille Marquez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Aprille Marquez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Aprille Marquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Aprille Marquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.