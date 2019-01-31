See All Nurse Practitioners in Ventura, CA
April Wyatt, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
April Wyatt, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Ventura, CA. 

April Wyatt works at Primary Medical in Ventura, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Primary Medical
    2772 Johnson Dr Ste 200, Ventura, CA 93003 (805) 642-1430

Jan 31, 2019
Takes the time to really listen to your concerns and takes action. She really loves what she does and is there to help. Highly recommend her and primary medical group. They are the best. Staff is always friendly and helpful too.
Jan 31, 2019
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • 1477986248
April Wyatt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

April Wyatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

April Wyatt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with April Wyatt.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with April Wyatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with April Wyatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

