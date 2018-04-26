April Tinajero, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if April Tinajero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
April Tinajero, MA
Offers telehealth
Overview
April Tinajero, MA is a Psychotherapist in Austin, TX.
April Tinajero works at
Locations
-
1
April Tinajero, MA, LPC2015 S Interstate 35, Austin, TX 78741 Directions (512) 287-0305
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with April Tinajero?
April works with my 10 year old son. She is amazing! They have a great bond and he tells her everything. She works to help him self regulate and develop coping mechanisms. She even attends his 504 meetings to champion for him sndbtwt his accommodations that he needs!
About April Tinajero, MA
- Psychotherapy
- English, Spanish
- 1841591377
Education & Certifications
- St. Edward's University
Frequently Asked Questions
April Tinajero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
April Tinajero accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
April Tinajero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
April Tinajero works at
April Tinajero speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed April Tinajero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with April Tinajero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with April Tinajero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with April Tinajero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.