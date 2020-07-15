April Terry, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if April Terry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
April Terry, FNP
Offers telehealth
April Terry, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Ventura, CA.
Primary Medical Group2953 Telegraph Rd, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 652-5252
April Terry is extremely professional and kind. She’s organized and fixed things right away! I like her very much.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1053839753
