April Paxton-Johnson, APRN
Overview
April Paxton-Johnson, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in North Las Vegas, NV.
April Paxton-Johnson works at
Locations
Hope Christian Health Center Corp.4040 N Martin L King Blvd Ste A, North Las Vegas, NV 89032 Directions (702) 644-4673
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with April Paxton-Johnson?
Dr Paxton is really sweet and she listens to you, something that is hard to find these days. Dr. Paxton is very thorough and gives it to you straight. She comes up with a good treatment plan talored to your specific needs. Very good experience with this doctor.
About April Paxton-Johnson, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1386100154
Frequently Asked Questions
April Paxton-Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
April Paxton-Johnson accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
April Paxton-Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
