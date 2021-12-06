April Parks has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
April Parks, FNP
Offers telehealth
April Parks, FNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN.
Ascension Medical Group Indianapolis Primary Care9240 N Meridian St Ste 160, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 415-6230
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have no hesitation seeing April when Dr. Golightly isn’t available. She’s very smart and knowledgeable. I’ve seen here for different problems and she always makes great diagnoses and follow up. She’s also extremely sweet and caring.
About April Parks, FNP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1205825429
April Parks accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
April Parks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed April Parks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with April Parks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with April Parks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with April Parks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.