April Getchell, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
5 (22)
Accepting new patients
Overview

April Getchell, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Eaton, OH. 

April Getchell works at Advanced Dermatology of Ohio - Eaton in Eaton, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology of Ohio - Eaton
    450 Washington Jackson Rd, Eaton, OH 45320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 249-6826
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 14, 2022
Full body scan, looked over good. Froze some spots that was bugging me and 1 spot cut for biopsy. Waiting for results.
Donald L Jones — Oct 14, 2022
About April Getchell, PA-C

Specialties
  • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1679683106
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

April Getchell, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if April Getchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

April Getchell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

April Getchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

April Getchell works at Advanced Dermatology of Ohio - Eaton in Eaton, OH. View the full address on April Getchell’s profile.

22 patients have reviewed April Getchell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with April Getchell.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with April Getchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with April Getchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
