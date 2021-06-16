April Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
April Johnson, APRN
Overview
April Johnson, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Oklahoma City, OK.
April Johnson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
McBride Orthopedic Hospital Clinic9600 Broadway Ext, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 230-9000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with April Johnson?
compassionate and took time listened and sought my input treated me as an individual - very respectful
About April Johnson, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1154758530
Frequently Asked Questions
April Johnson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
April Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
April Johnson works at
3 patients have reviewed April Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with April Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with April Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with April Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.