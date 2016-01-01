Dr. Harris-Britt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. April Harris-Britt, PHD
Dr. April Harris-Britt, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Durham, NC.
Ahb Center for Behavioral Health and Wellness Pllc3326 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd Bldg D, Durham, NC 27707 Directions (919) 401-8090
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Dr. April Harris-Britt, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1477505246
Dr. Harris-Britt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris-Britt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris-Britt. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris-Britt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris-Britt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris-Britt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.