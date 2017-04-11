See All Physicians Assistants in Tucson, AZ
April Hanna, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

April Hanna, PA is a Physician Assistant in Tucson, AZ. 

April Hanna works at Western Neuro in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Western Neuro
    6567 E Carondelet Dr Ste 305, Tucson, AZ 85710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 881-8400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's Hospital
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 11, 2017
    Very supportive and experienced. A great intro to solutions for a difficult problem.
    Tucson az — Apr 11, 2017
    Photo: April Hanna, PA
    About April Hanna, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619016870
    Frequently Asked Questions

    April Hanna, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if April Hanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    April Hanna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    April Hanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed April Hanna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with April Hanna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with April Hanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with April Hanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
