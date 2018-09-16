See All Family Doctors in Huntersville, NC
April Gentry, PA-C

Family Medicine
5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

April Gentry, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC. 

April Gentry works at Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians - Prosperity Church in Huntersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians - Prosperity Church
    6909 Prosperity Church Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2078
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Sep 16, 2018
    April Gentry is amazing! My daughter had been going to doctor after doctor but was not getting better. One day, after having a bad night, she went to urgent care where Dr. April was working. She found my daughter was suffering from a too rapid heartbeat and anxiety. She prescribed medicine for her and she is doing wonderful!! And Dr. April even called herself to check on her and make sure she was doing ok. So thankful my daughter’s life has truly changed for the better. I thank God we met!!
    Jacqueline Stinson in Charlotte, NC — Sep 16, 2018
    About April Gentry, PA-C

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1447404488
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    April Gentry, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if April Gentry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    April Gentry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    April Gentry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    April Gentry works at Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians - Prosperity Church in Huntersville, NC. View the full address on April Gentry’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed April Gentry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with April Gentry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with April Gentry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with April Gentry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

