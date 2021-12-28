April Garr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
April Garr, LMFT
April Garr, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Folsom, CA.
Pacific Counseling and Trauma Center706 Natoma St, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 608-4569
I have been working with April for over 5 years. She has proven to be highly skilled, ethical, compassionate, knowledgeable and insightful to name just a few of the attributes that have kept me coming back year after year. Most importantly, April has helped me to integrate trauma and grief into manageable parts of my life story rather then the life-obstructing events they were when I first began therapy with her. April demonstrates a high level of devotion to her clients. I have always felt cared for and have learned to trust her wisdom and guidance without any reservation. Whether you are seeking long-term counseling, or just a session or two to deal with a specific issue, April Garr would be my first and only recommendation. And I recommend her highly.
About April Garr, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1831436195
