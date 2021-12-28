See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Folsom, CA
April Garr, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Folsom, CA. 

April Garr works at Pacific Counseling and Trauma Center in Folsom, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pacific Counseling and Trauma Center
    706 Natoma St, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 608-4569

Dec 28, 2021
I have been working with April for over 5 years. She has proven to be highly skilled, ethical, compassionate, knowledgeable and insightful to name just a few of the attributes that have kept me coming back year after year. Most importantly, April has helped me to integrate trauma and grief into manageable parts of my life story rather then the life-obstructing events they were when I first began therapy with her. April demonstrates a high level of devotion to her clients. I have always felt cared for and have learned to trust her wisdom and guidance without any reservation. Whether you are seeking long-term counseling, or just a session or two to deal with a specific issue, April Garr would be my first and only recommendation. And I recommend her highly.
Tori Conner — Dec 28, 2021
About April Garr, LMFT

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1831436195
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

