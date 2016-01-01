April Gant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
April Gant, MSN
Offers telehealth
Overview
April Gant, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Fayetteville, NC.
April Gant works at
Locations
-
1
A Brighter Future Healthcare Services4140 Ferncreek Dr Ste 300, Fayetteville, NC 28314 Directions (910) 321-6006
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with April Gant?
About April Gant, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1376771501
Frequently Asked Questions
April Gant accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
April Gant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
April Gant works at
3 patients have reviewed April Gant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with April Gant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with April Gant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with April Gant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.