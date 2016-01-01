April Hansen, OTR is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if April Hansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
April Hansen, OTR
Overview
April Hansen, OTR is an Occupational Therapist in Moose Lake, MN.
April Hansen works at
Locations
Essentia Health-Moose Lake4572 County Road 61, Moose Lake, MN 55767 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About April Hansen, OTR
- Occupational Therapy
- English
- Female
- 1083046387
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
April Hansen accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
April Hansen works at
