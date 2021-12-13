See All Counselors in Cape Coral, FL
April Brown, LMHC Icon-share Share Profile

April Brown, LMHC

Counseling
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

April Brown, LMHC is a Counselor in Cape Coral, FL. 

April Brown works at Cape Coral Therapists - Dr. April Brown in Cape Coral, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cape Coral Therapists - Dr. April Brown
    1404 Del Prado Blvd S Ste 135, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 545-3250
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Dr. April Brown
    12553 New Brittany Blvd # 32, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 565-6921
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Stress Disorder (ASD)
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
Acute Stress Disorder (ASD)
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression

Acute Stress Disorder (ASD) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Identity Disorder Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Divorce
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Spiritual Problems Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with April Brown?

Dec 13, 2021
I had the pleasure of having Dr. Brown as my clinical supervisor. Over the past two years I have learned in abundance. I was pushed to learn and be the best clinician to all clients that I encountered. With Dr. Brown’s tutelage, I have passed my license exam and was awarded my LMHC. I have already referred other residence to Dr. Brown and will continue to do so as I sing her praises. I will be forever grateful for the wisdom, knowledge and empowerment that has been instilled in me and so many others.
Sarah Boston, LMHC — Dec 13, 2021
Photo: April Brown, LMHC
About April Brown, LMHC

Specialties
  • Counseling
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1508002270
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Florida State University
Undergraduate School

