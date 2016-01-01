See All Nurse Practitioners in Chicago, IL
April Braker, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL. 

April Braker works at H and H Health Specialists in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    H & S Health Specialists LLC
    1631 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 787-9199

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About April Braker, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1821691759
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

April Braker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

April Braker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

April Braker works at H and H Health Specialists in Chicago, IL. View the full address on April Braker’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed April Braker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with April Braker.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with April Braker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with April Braker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

