Dr. Anya Barak, PSY.D

Neuropsychology
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Anya Barak, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Barak works at Lisa Sabath, LCSW-R in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anya Barak Neuropsychology
    26 W 9th St, New York, NY 10011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 504-6565
    Monday
    8:45am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:45am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:45am - 8:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neuropsychological Testing
Neuropsychological Testing

Treatment frequency



Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Anya Barak, PSY.D

  • Neuropsychology
  • English
  • 1942522586
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Columbia University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Anya Barak, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Barak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Barak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Barak works at Lisa Sabath, LCSW-R in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Barak’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Barak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barak.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

