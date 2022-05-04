Anum Gaffar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Anum Gaffar, PA-C
Overview
Anum Gaffar, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Marietta, GA.
Anum Gaffar works at
Locations
Murphy Townsend MD55 Whitcher St NE Ste 250, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 428-4475
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Anum today, after I experienced recurring UTI symptoms, when my Urologist was unavailable. Although we never met before, she clearly had read my history, was familiar with all of it, and made various informed comments about possible symptom causes and possible remedies. She provided me with a couple of treatment options, and was exceptionally engaged throughout. Great “bedside” manner! Just exceptional for PA or doctor, for that matter!
About Anum Gaffar, PA-C
Physician Assistant (PA)
English
NPI: 1326657560
Frequently Asked Questions
