Anum Gaffar, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
Anum Gaffar, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Marietta, GA. 

Anum Gaffar works at Dermatologic Center For Excellence in Marietta, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Murphy Townsend MD
    55 Whitcher St NE Ste 250, Marietta, GA 30060

May 04, 2022
I saw Anum today, after I experienced recurring UTI symptoms, when my Urologist was unavailable. Although we never met before, she clearly had read my history, was familiar with all of it, and made various informed comments about possible symptom causes and possible remedies. She provided me with a couple of treatment options, and was exceptionally engaged throughout. Great “bedside” manner! Just exceptional for PA or doctor, for that matter!
Emmett Cooke — May 04, 2022
About Anum Gaffar, PA-C

  • Physician Assistant (PA)
  • English
  • 1326657560
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Anum Gaffar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Anum Gaffar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Anum Gaffar works at Dermatologic Center For Excellence in Marietta, GA. View the full address on Anum Gaffar’s profile.

Anum Gaffar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Anum Gaffar.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anum Gaffar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anum Gaffar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

