Dr. Anuja Gupta, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3 (14)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anuja Gupta, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Adelphi University, Derner Institute, Institute For Advanced Psychological Studies, New York.

Dr. Gupta works at Sindhu Gupta MD PC in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sindhu Gupta MD PC
    1624 Crosby Ave, Bronx, NY 10461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 384-7051

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol Related Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Compulsive Gambling Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pathological Gambling Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Inland Empire Health Plan
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 01, 2022
    Have been seeing Dr. Gupta weekly for about 2 months now. I've been to many therapists and psychologists over the years and have never felt true compassion or care from any of them, until seeing Dr. Gupta! From the first meeting she was so kind and validating to me and my experiences. It's really hard to find a mental health provider that you can trust, so I'm so grateful my insurance recommended her to me.
    Kianna Ruiz — May 01, 2022
    • Clinical Psychology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    • 1629082896
    Education & Certifications

    • St. Mary's Children & Family Services, New York
    • North Shore University Hospital, Alcohol & Substance Abuse Unit
    • Suny At Stonybrook
    • Adelphi University, Derner Institute, Institute For Advanced Psychological Studies, New York
    Dr. Anuja Gupta, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

