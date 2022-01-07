Antwenette Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Antwenette Smith, FNP-BC
Overview
Antwenette Smith, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Savannah, GA.
Antwenette Smith works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
Curtis V Cooper Primary Health Care Inc106 E Broad St, Savannah, GA 31401 Directions (912) 454-8070Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Ambetter
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
You are the best my special and doctor
About Antwenette Smith, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1982055653
Frequently Asked Questions
Antwenette Smith accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Antwenette Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Antwenette Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Antwenette Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Antwenette Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Antwenette Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.