Dr. Pugliese has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antonio Pugliese, DC
Overview
Dr. Antonio Pugliese, DC is a Chiropractor in Westfield, NJ.
Dr. Pugliese works at
Locations
-
1
Pugliese Spine and Sports Injury Asscociates LLC812 Central Ave, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (908) 654-3040
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pugliese?
Dr. Pugliese is the ultimate professional and is extremely knowledgeable. I have go to Dr. Pugliese with problems of my shoulder, neck, hip, ankle, and quadricep. Dr. Pugliese was able to help with all injuries and issues. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Antonio Pugliese, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Italian
- 1023022571
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pugliese accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pugliese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pugliese works at
Dr. Pugliese speaks Italian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pugliese. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pugliese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pugliese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pugliese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.