Antonio Ortega, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Antonio Ortega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Antonio Ortega, PSY
Overview
Antonio Ortega, PSY is a Counselor in Brooklyn, NY.
Antonio Ortega works at
Locations
-
1
Ortega Psychology PLLC16 Court St Ste 2405, Brooklyn, NY 11241 Directions (347) 450-4356
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Antonio Ortega?
About Antonio Ortega, PSY
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1538281597
Frequently Asked Questions
Antonio Ortega has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Antonio Ortega accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Antonio Ortega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Antonio Ortega works at
Antonio Ortega speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Antonio Ortega. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Antonio Ortega.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Antonio Ortega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Antonio Ortega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.