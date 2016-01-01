See All Counselors in Brooklyn, NY
Antonio Ortega, PSY Icon-share Share Profile

Antonio Ortega, PSY

Counseling
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Antonio Ortega, PSY is a Counselor in Brooklyn, NY. 

Antonio Ortega works at Dr. Antonio Ortega in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Masharat Mujib, LMHC
Masharat Mujib, LMHC
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Alexandra Milspaw, PHD
Dr. Alexandra Milspaw, PHD
0 (0)
View Profile
Madeline Weinfeld, LCSW
Madeline Weinfeld, LCSW
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Ortega Psychology PLLC
    16 Court St Ste 2405, Brooklyn, NY 11241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 450-4356
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Antonio Ortega?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Antonio Ortega, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with Antonio Ortega, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending Antonio Ortega to family and friends

    Antonio Ortega's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Antonio Ortega

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Antonio Ortega, PSY.

    About Antonio Ortega, PSY

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538281597
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Antonio Ortega, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Antonio Ortega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Antonio Ortega has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Antonio Ortega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Antonio Ortega works at Dr. Antonio Ortega in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Antonio Ortega’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Antonio Ortega. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Antonio Ortega.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Antonio Ortega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Antonio Ortega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Antonio Ortega, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.