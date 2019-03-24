See All Family And Marriage Counselors in McKinney, TX
Antonio Medina, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Antonio Medina, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in McKinney, TX. 

Antonio Medina works at Holistic Health Center of Dallas in McKinney, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Valliance Bank Building
    5900 S Lake Forest Dr Ste 300, McKinney, TX 75070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 708-7151
    The Good Center
    5060 Collin McKinney Pkwy Ste 101, McKinney, TX 75070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 708-7151

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy) Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Midlife Changes Chevron Icon
Narrative Therapy Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phase of Life Problem Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of California
    • MultiPlan
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Mar 24, 2019
    I feel normal around him.
    About Antonio Medina, LMFT

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English, Spanish
    • 1205009768
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Antonio Medina, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Antonio Medina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Antonio Medina has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Antonio Medina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Antonio Medina works at Holistic Health Center of Dallas in McKinney, TX. View the full address on Antonio Medina’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Antonio Medina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Antonio Medina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Antonio Medina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Antonio Medina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

