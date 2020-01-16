Anthony Marotta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Anthony Marotta
Overview
Anthony Marotta is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Diego, CA.
Locations
- 1 911 Catalina Blvd, San Diego, CA 92106 Directions (619) 293-3741
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Marotta is great. He guided me, counsel me, listened to me and offered me several resources.
About Anthony Marotta
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1700801511
