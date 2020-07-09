Dr. Antonio Mancarella, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mancarella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonio Mancarella, DC
Dr. Antonio Mancarella, DC is a Chiropractor in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Mancarella Chiropractic80 Washington St Ste 301, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
He is a very caring and knowledgable practitioner! He always has his patients in their best interest, and makes sure that they can progress in their healing journey. His office is right down the road from the Walkway so I always like to run and stretch before or after I see him.
- New York Chiropractic College
- Mount Saint Mary's College Newburgh Ny
