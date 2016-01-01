See All Urologists in Sacramento, CA
Antonia Reynaga-Rankin, PA-C

Urology
Antonia Reynaga-Rankin, PA-C is an Urology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. 

Antonia Reynaga-Rankin works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St Fl 2, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Antonia Reynaga-Rankin, PA-C

Specialties
  • Urology
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1649357054
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy General Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Antonia Reynaga-Rankin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Antonia Reynaga-Rankin works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Antonia Reynaga-Rankin’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Antonia Reynaga-Rankin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Antonia Reynaga-Rankin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Antonia Reynaga-Rankin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Antonia Reynaga-Rankin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

