Overview

Antonia Navarro, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Ferndale, MI. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Detroit Mercy and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.



Antonia Navarro works at Exclusive Physicians, PLLC in Ferndale, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.