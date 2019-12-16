See All Clinical Psychologists in Farmington Hills, MI
Dr. Antonia Caretto, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Antonia Caretto, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Antonia Caretto, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Farmington Hills, MI. They completed their fellowship with Hawthorn Center

Dr. Caretto works at Antonia Caretto in Farmington Hills, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Antonia Caretto
    25882 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 201, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 553-9053

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Seasonal Affective Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Caretto?

Dec 16, 2019
Dr. Caretto is very good at what she does. She helped me tremendously. She is a great listener and communicator. I always felt comfortable speaking with her. She is non-judgmental and very professional, unlike a handful of other psychologists I saw before her.
E.M. — Dec 16, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Antonia Caretto, PHD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Antonia Caretto, PHD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Caretto to family and friends

Dr. Caretto's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Caretto

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Antonia Caretto, PHD.

About Dr. Antonia Caretto, PHD

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1336413749
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Hawthorn Center
Fellowship
Undergraduate School
  • The University of Michigan
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Caretto has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Caretto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Caretto works at Antonia Caretto in Farmington Hills, MI. View the full address on Dr. Caretto’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Caretto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caretto.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caretto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caretto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Antonia Caretto, PHD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.