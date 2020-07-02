See All Counselors in Orlando, FL
Antoinlete Pennycooke, MA

Counseling
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Antoinlete Pennycooke, MA is a Counselor in Orlando, FL. 

Antoinlete Pennycooke works at Florida Mental Health & EAP Services in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Florida Mental Health & EAP Services
    8865 Commodity Cir Unit 14, Orlando, FL 32819 (407) 403-1221
    Monday
    11:30am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    11:30am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    11:30am - 7:30pm
    Thursday
    11:30am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    11:30am - 7:30pm
    Sunday
    11:30am - 7:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing

Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aftercare for Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Childhood Depression Chevron Icon
Childhood-Onset Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Physical Abuse of Adolescent Chevron Icon
Physical Abuse of Adult Chevron Icon
Physical Abuse of Child Chevron Icon
Play Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Self-Harm Chevron Icon
Self-Injury Behavior Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Severe Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse of Adolescent Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse of Child Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse Therapy Chevron Icon
Sexual Assault Chevron Icon
Sexual Assault Therapy Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 02, 2020
    She used to be my counselor for about three years. She helped me open up and talk about all the emotions i kept buried. I always felt safe and I miss her everyday.
    About Antoinlete Pennycooke, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174690663
