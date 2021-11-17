Antoinette Orton, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Antoinette Orton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Antoinette Orton, APRN
Overview
Antoinette Orton, APRN is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Antoinette Orton works at
Locations
Urgent Care At Montecito Healthcare Center7061 Grand Montecito Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 877-5199
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Antoinette Orton?
My visit with her was pleasantly impressive! She was knowledgeable, attentive and has great bed-side manners! She actually took the time to listen and showed genuine concern. Mrs Orton is amazing and exemplified superb care
About Antoinette Orton, APRN
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- 1134536436
Frequently Asked Questions
Antoinette Orton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Antoinette Orton accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Antoinette Orton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Antoinette Orton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Antoinette Orton.
