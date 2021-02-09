See All Family And Marriage Counselors in San Diego, CA
Antoinette Montgomery, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile

Antoinette Montgomery, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Antoinette Montgomery, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Diego, CA. 

Antoinette Montgomery works at Vista Hill - Incredible Families program in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vista Hill
    8910 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 514-5100

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Antoinette Montgomery?

Feb 09, 2021
Dr. Montgomery is truly an understanding individual. I’ve been having a tough year going through many life altering changes, but she listens and helps gives many useful techniques to proceed through the changes. Highly recommend.
— Feb 09, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Antoinette Montgomery, LMFT
How would you rate your experience with Antoinette Montgomery, LMFT?
  • Likelihood of recommending Antoinette Montgomery to family and friends

Antoinette Montgomery's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Antoinette Montgomery

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Antoinette Montgomery, LMFT.

About Antoinette Montgomery, LMFT

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1316123060
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Antoinette Montgomery, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Antoinette Montgomery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Antoinette Montgomery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Antoinette Montgomery works at Vista Hill - Incredible Families program in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Antoinette Montgomery’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Antoinette Montgomery. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Antoinette Montgomery.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Antoinette Montgomery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Antoinette Montgomery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Antoinette Montgomery, LMFT?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.