Antoinette Lancaster, LPC

Counseling
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Antoinette Lancaster, LPC is a Counselor in Washington, DC. 

Antoinette Lancaster works at Diversified Lifestyle Services in Washington, DC with other offices in Oxon Hill, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    DC Office
    1629 K St Nw, Washington, DC 20006 (301) 804-8279
    MD Office
    137 National Plz, Oxon Hill, MD 20745 (301) 804-8279

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Affective Disorders, Psychotic
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Affective Disorders, Psychotic

Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Affective Disorders, Psychotic Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 11, 2016
    Dr. Lancaster is the best I would recommend her to any and everyone I know... The one thing I love about her is that she listens... sometimes thats all it takes is for someone to just listen.. Keep up the greatness Dr. Lancaster
    MONICA in Washington DC — Jan 11, 2016
    About Antoinette Lancaster, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124360516
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • MORGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Antoinette Lancaster, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Antoinette Lancaster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Antoinette Lancaster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Antoinette Lancaster has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Antoinette Lancaster.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Antoinette Lancaster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Antoinette Lancaster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

