Antoinette Lancaster, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Antoinette Lancaster, LPC is a Counselor in Washington, DC.
Locations
1
DC Office1629 K St Nw, Washington, DC 20006 Directions (301) 804-8279
2
MD Office137 National Plz, Oxon Hill, MD 20745 Directions (301) 804-8279
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lancaster is the best I would recommend her to any and everyone I know... The one thing I love about her is that she listens... sometimes thats all it takes is for someone to just listen.. Keep up the greatness Dr. Lancaster
About Antoinette Lancaster, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1124360516
Education & Certifications
- MORGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Antoinette Lancaster has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Antoinette Lancaster accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Antoinette Lancaster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Antoinette Lancaster has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Antoinette Lancaster.
