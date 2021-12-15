See All Physicians Assistants in Wilmington, NC
Antoinette Izzo, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Antoinette Izzo, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, NC. 

Antoinette Izzo works at Novant Health Pulmonary Medicine - Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Pulmonary Medicine - Wilmington
    1090 Medical Center Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 505-4948
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Antoinette Izzo, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1518902675
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

