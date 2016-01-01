Antoinette Ciampa, PNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Antoinette Ciampa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Antoinette Ciampa, PNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Antoinette Ciampa, PNP is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huntington Station, NY.
NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group
Locations
NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group180 E Pulaski Rd Ste E1-100, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Directions (631) 425-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Pediatrics
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1245470574
Antoinette Ciampa accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Antoinette Ciampa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group
Antoinette Ciampa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Antoinette Ciampa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Antoinette Ciampa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Antoinette Ciampa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.