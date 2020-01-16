See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Miami, FL
Optometry
5 (4)
Call for new patient details
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Antoine Copty, OD is an Optometrist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Inter American University School Of Optometry and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.

Dr. Copty works at Eyes On Brickell in Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eyes On Brickell
    1925 Brickell Ave Ste D301, Miami, FL 33129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 801-1335

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Testing
Astigmatism
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Testing
Astigmatism

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Punctal Plug Insertion Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Opticare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 16, 2020
    If I would have to describe with one word my experience at Dr. Antoine Copty office, I would say: EXCELLENCE I had the pleasure to meet with my new optometrist and I couldn’t be more happy to find a decent place with really nice and HONEST people. Dr. Copty is one of the nicest doctor I already met, he patiently explained to me the issue I was having with my eyes, he went beyond kindness and I didn’t have to pay for the eye deep exam which my Insurance was not covering. His staff was amazing, since the moment I arrived with my son they took good care and I even was amazed at their knowledge regarding eyes. I forgot the lady’s name but, wow, she was very knowledge and you would be surprised when regular staff assistant offer you such a complete service, not only assisting you in filling out the forms but also explaining the types of contact lenses and types of anomalies in your eyes. I was like: WOW ?? Finally they helped me to choose a pair of eyeglasses!
    Diana — Jan 16, 2020
    About Dr. Antoine Copty, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1417284720
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Inter American University School Of Optometry
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Copty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Copty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Copty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Copty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Copty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Copty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

