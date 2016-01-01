Dr. Anthony Trezza, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trezza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Trezza, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Trezza, OD is an Optometrist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in Optometry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ILLINOIS COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY and is affiliated with Saint Clare's Denville Hospital and Saint Clare's Dover Hospital.
Dr. Trezza works at
Locations
Denville Family Eyecare5 E Main St Ste 7, Denville, NJ 07834 Directions (973) 221-2783
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
- Saint Clare's Dover Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anthony Trezza, OD
- Optometry
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- USNAS
- us navy
- ILLINOIS COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
