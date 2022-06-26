Dr. Anthony Todaro, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Todaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Todaro, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Todaro, PHD is a Psychologist in Hampton, NJ.
Locations
Hampton Counseling Center3 Manor Dr, Hampton, NJ 08827 Directions (908) 537-6815
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
He saved my life. He is the best. He really takes time with you and listens
About Dr. Anthony Todaro, PHD
- Psychology
- English, Italian
- 1700958675
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Todaro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Todaro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Todaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Todaro speaks Italian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Todaro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Todaro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Todaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Todaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.