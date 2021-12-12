Dr. Anthony Spitler, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spitler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Spitler, OD
Dr. Anthony Spitler, OD is an Optometrist in Shelby Township, MI.
Viewpoint Vision Care LLC13675 23 Mile Rd, Shelby Township, MI 48315 Directions (586) 532-1600
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Spitler was great. His examination was very thorough, his explanation regarding his findings was very complete and easy to understand. Definately would highly recommend him. Staff was very helpful and easy to work with.
- Optometry
- English
- FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Spitler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spitler accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spitler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Spitler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spitler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spitler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spitler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.