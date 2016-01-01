Dr. Soria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anthony Soria, OD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Soria, OD is an Optometrist in Santa Rosa, CA.
Dr. Soria works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Vista Rosa Pharmacy3569 Round Barn Cir, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Directions (707) 303-8911
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soria?
About Dr. Anthony Soria, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1346219755
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soria works at
Dr. Soria has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.