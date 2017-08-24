Dr. Anthony Serle, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Serle, DC
Overview
Dr. Anthony Serle, DC is a Chiropractor in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus.
Dr. Serle works at
Locations
Dr. A Serle10752 Deerwood Park Blvd Ste 100, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 814-8417Tuesday8:00am - 5:45pmWednesday8:00am - 5:45pmThursday8:00am - 5:45pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Serle. He has saved my life!!! He is hands down the best doctor, and a hero in my book. His education and experience is second to none. He is a certified Functional Medicine Physician which is very important because many doctors have FM listed on their website but they are not certified by the Institute of Function Medicine. Dr. Serle WILL find out what is wrong with you and he cares about his patients. Make the most important appointment in your life!
About Dr. Anthony Serle, DC
- Chiropractic
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1982701520
Education & Certifications
- Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
- Bloomfield College
Dr. Serle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Serle accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Serle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Serle works at
Dr. Serle has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.