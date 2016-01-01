Dr. Rusch Sr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Rusch Sr, PHD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Rusch Sr, PHD is a Psychologist in Chandler, AZ.
Dr. Rusch Sr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Children & Adult Psychological Services1351 N Alma School Rd Ste 205, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 491-7048
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rusch Sr?
About Dr. Anthony Rusch Sr, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1942412861
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rusch Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rusch Sr works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rusch Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rusch Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rusch Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rusch Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.