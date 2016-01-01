Dr. Ricci has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Ricci, PHD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Ricci, PHD is a Psychologist in Colorado Springs, CO.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 4830 Rusina Rd Ste A, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 594-4407
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ricci?
About Dr. Anthony Ricci, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1568680452
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ricci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ricci has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ricci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ricci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ricci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.