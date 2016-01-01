Dr. Reading has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Reading, PHD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Reading, PHD is a Psychologist in Beverly Hills, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 462 N Linden Dr Ste 445, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 276-3545
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reading?
About Dr. Anthony Reading, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1649375635
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reading has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Reading. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reading.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reading, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reading appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.