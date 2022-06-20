See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in New Port Richey, FL
Dr. Anthony Pappas, OD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Anthony Pappas, OD

Optometry
5 (6)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Anthony Pappas, OD is an Optometrist in New Port Richey, FL. 

Dr. Pappas works at Vision Center 30-0994 in New Port Richey, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Monica Tadros, OD
Dr. Monica Tadros, OD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Crystal Hoffert, OD
Dr. Crystal Hoffert, OD
8 (33)
View Profile
Dr. Rachel Streeter, OD
Dr. Rachel Streeter, OD
10 (40)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Vision Center 30-0994
    8745 State Road 54, New Port Richey, FL 34655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 376-5774

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Pappas?

Jun 20, 2022
Dr Pappas is the most caring, gentle doctor. I came to him with a black spot in my eye's corner and he said it was a clump of eyelashes. He removed them. They came out as a group, thank goodness. He was so caring towards nervous me. Highly recommended eye dr.
God bless Dr Pappas! — Jun 20, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Anthony Pappas, OD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Anthony Pappas, OD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pappas to family and friends

Dr. Pappas' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Pappas

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Anthony Pappas, OD.

About Dr. Anthony Pappas, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1023231800
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Pappas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pappas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pappas works at Vision Center 30-0994 in New Port Richey, FL. View the full address on Dr. Pappas’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pappas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pappas.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pappas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pappas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Anthony Pappas, OD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.