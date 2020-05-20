Anthony Nelson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Anthony Nelson, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Anthony Nelson, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University.
Anthony Nelson works at
Locations
Arrowhead Health16390 N 59th Ave Ste 200, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (623) 334-4000
Arrowhead Health Centers - Glendale16100 N Greenway Hayden Loop, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (623) 334-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Banner Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- SCAN Health Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Anthony Nelson?
Anthony Nelson has been my dr for at least 10 years. He has a great memory and his listening skills are superb. He reviews the previous appts to determine if action needs to continue or if the health issue has been resolved. I’ve never been disappointed at any of my appts. He’s easy to talk to and has always resolved my health issues. I respect his professionalism and have referred family and friends. Thank you Anthony Nelson! ??
About Anthony Nelson, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1053696344
Education & Certifications
- Midwestern University
- University of Arizona
Frequently Asked Questions
Anthony Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anthony Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Anthony Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anthony Nelson.
